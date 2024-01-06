Raghuram Iyer appointed as CEO of Indian Olympic Association

Follow us on Image Source : IFTWC/X Raghuram Iyer.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed Rajasthan Royals' former CEO Raghuram Iyer as its new CEO on Friday (January 5) following a "meticulous selection process conducted by the nomination committee".

IOA's statement confirms that the nomination committee unanimously selected Raghuram Iyer based on his "wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration".

"After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the nomination committee unanimously selected Mr Raghuram Iyer for the role of CEO.

"His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India," the IOA said in a statement.

Notably, the appointment was long due and has come after repeated reminders from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In Iyer, IOA has found a professional who has a wealth of experience. In addition to his stint with Royals, Iyer has also worked with IPL (Indian Premier League) sides Lucknow Super Giants and Rising Supergiants.

He also rendered his services to ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League and to RPSG Mavericks (a table tennis team) as their CEO.

The first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, believes that Iyer has a deep understanding of the sports landscape and his appointment "is a significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage".

"We believe that Mr Raghuram Iyer brings a unique combination of leadership, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the sports landscape.

"His appointment is a significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage," Usha said in the statement.

The President of the AIFF (All India Football Federation) and the IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey had been performing the functions of the CEO at IOA before Iyer's appointment.