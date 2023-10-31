Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
  5. National Games 2023: Virdhawal Khade, Rutuja Khade set new tournament records in swimming

National Games 2023: Virdhawal Khade, Rutuja Khade set new tournament records in swimming

Maharashtra's Virdhawal Khade broke his own national record with a 22.82s finish in the men's Men’s 50M Freestyle event on Day 7 of the National Games in Goa and took Maharashtra's medal tally to 127. With 54 Gold medals, Maharashtra dominates the tournament at the top spot.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023 23:17 IST
Men's 50M Freestyle event medal winner at National Games on
Image Source : TWITTER/NAT_GAMES_GOA Men's 50M Freestyle event medal winner at National Games on Oct 31, 2023

National Games 2023 Goa: Maharashtra athletes dominated Day 7 of the National Games 2023 in Goa with a whooping 13 medals on Tuesday, October 31. Four national records were broken, all in swimming, with Maharashtra claiming two seven Golds to take their overall tally to 127. 

Maharashtra's Virdhawal Khade stole the highlights with a new national record in the men's 50 freestyle. He broke his own record to register a 22.82s timing to beat Karnataka's Srihari Nataraj and his teammate Mihir Ambre. Rutuja Khade, from Maharashtra, also recorded a brilliant finish of 26.42s in the women's 50m freestyle to clinch a Gold medal.

Both Virdhawal and Rutuja set new standards in the 50m freestyle events and took Maharashtra's Gold tally past 50 on Tuesday. Palak Joshi also joined her teammates with another Gold in the women's 200m backstroke by beating West Bengal's Sourabh Mondal on Tuesday.

Karnataka's dominance in swimming continued on Day 7 with Shoan Ganguly claiming another Gold and with another national record. S Lakshya from Karnataka also shone in the women's 400m medley as she beat her teammate Hashika Ramachandra to claim Gold. 

Ganguly set a new tournament record with a 4:28.09 finish in the men's aquatics 400m medley. Nithik Nathella from Tamil Nadu also bagged a Gold in the men's 200m backstroke event and set a new national record by clocking an amazing 2:03.32 finish.

National Games 2023 Medals Tally:

Standings Teams  Gold  Silver Bronze Totals Medals
1 Maharashtra 54 36 37 127
2 Services 20 11 8 39
3 Haryana 19 18 17 54
4 Karnataka 14 10 10 34
5 Tamil Nadu  10 10 11 31
6 Madhya Pradesh 9 23 16 48
7 Manipur 8 3 14 25
8 Delhi 7 5 17 29
9 Kerala 6 12 8 26
10 Uttar Pradesh 6 2 9 17

