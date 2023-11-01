National Games 2023: Services closes gap at top, Karnataka sets new tournament records in swimming

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAT_GAMES_GOA Men's rowing event medal winners in Goa on November 1, 2023

National Games 2023 Goa: Services Sports Control Board athletes were top of their game with a sensational 17 medals on Day 8 of the National Games in Goda. Services bagged a whooping 12 Gold medals to their tally and are closing on high-flying Maharashtra at the top.

Services, the winners of the last edition of the National Games, were excellent in various rowing events on Wednesday with four Gold medals. Services bagged Gold in the men's rowing M2*F1 by beating Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the team event at Chapora River. They also beat Delhi and Maharashtra to claim Gold in the men's M4*F1 as well.

Services' stunning run in rowing continued with two more Gold medals - LM2*F1 and M1*F1. Services women's teams missed out on medals in the W2F1, W1*F1, and LW2*F1 events.

In swimming, Services' Likhit SP overcame challenges from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to win a Gold in the men's 50m breaststroke event. In-form swimmer from Kerala, Sajan Prakash, broke another national record by clocking 1:59.38 in the men's 200m butterfly to claim a Gold medal.

Karnataka swimmers stole the limelight on Day 8 of the 38th National Games. Their women's team registered a remarkable time of 8:49.74, a new national record, to win the 4*200m freestyle event. Karnataka's men's team also set a new national record by winning the 4*200 freestyle event with a sensational finish of 7:37.47.

National Games 2023 Medals Tally:

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 56 43 43 142 2 Services 32 12 12 56 3 Haryana 24 18 23 65 4 Karnataka 16 12 12 40 5 Madhya Pradesh 14 26 21 61 6 Tamil Nadu 11 13 14 38 7 Kerala 11 13 11 35 8 Delhi 9 9 23 41 9 Manipur 8 5 14 27 10 Uttar Pradesh 6 8 9 23

