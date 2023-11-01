Wednesday, November 01, 2023
     
  5. National Games 2023: Services closes gap at top, Karnataka sets new tournament records in swimming

National Games 2023 Goa: The Services Sports Control Board side dominated Day 8 of the National Games with a sensational 17 medals, including 12 Gold to close the gap to Maharashtra at the top. The defending champions impressively won six Gold medals in various rowing events.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2023 23:31 IST
Men's rowing event medal winners in Goa on November 1, 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/NAT_GAMES_GOA Men's rowing event medal winners in Goa on November 1, 2023

National Games 2023 Goa: Services Sports Control Board athletes were top of their game with a sensational 17 medals on Day 8 of the National Games in Goda. Services bagged a whooping 12 Gold medals to their tally and are closing on high-flying Maharashtra at the top.

Services, the winners of the last edition of the National Games, were excellent in various rowing events on Wednesday with four Gold medals. Services bagged Gold in the men's rowing M2*F1 by beating Madhya Pradesh and Punjab in the team event at Chapora River. They also beat Delhi and Maharashtra to claim Gold in the men's M4*F1 as well.

Services' stunning run in rowing continued with two more Gold medals - LM2*F1 and M1*F1. Services women's teams missed out on medals in the W2F1, W1*F1, and LW2*F1 events.

In swimming, Services' Likhit SP overcame challenges from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to win a Gold in the men's 50m breaststroke event. In-form swimmer from Kerala, Sajan Prakash, broke another national record by clocking 1:59.38 in the men's 200m butterfly to claim a Gold medal.

Karnataka swimmers stole the limelight on Day 8 of the 38th National Games. Their women's team registered a remarkable time of 8:49.74, a new national record, to win the 4*200m freestyle event. Karnataka's men's team also set a new national record by winning the 4*200 freestyle event with a sensational finish of 7:37.47.

National Games 2023 Medals Tally:

Standings Teams  Gold  Silver Bronze Totals Medals
1 Maharashtra 56 43 43 142
2 Services 32 12 12 56
3 Haryana 24 18 23 65
4 Karnataka 16 12 12 40
5 Madhya Pradesh 14 26 21 61
6 Tamil Nadu 11 13 14 38
7 Kerala 11 13 11 35
8 Delhi 9 9 23 41
9 Manipur 8 5 14 27
10 Uttar Pradesh 6 8 9 23

