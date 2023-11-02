National Games 2023: Delhi's Bhavya Sachdeva breaks national record to bag her second Gold in swimming

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NATIONAL GAMES Bavya Sachdeva at National Games in Goa on November 2

National Games 2023 Goa: Delhi's ace swimmer Bhavya Sachdeva displayed another record-breaking performance to claim her second Gold in the 37th National Games in Goa on Thursday, November 2. Haryana athletes were the highest gainers on Day 9 of the tournament with 24 medals and remain in the hunt for the top position.

Bhavya Sachdeva famously bagged two Gold medals in the previous edition of the tournament in Rajkot and continued her run with two more Golds in Goa. She first registered a record-breaking finish of 9:08.60 in the Women's 800m freestyle event on October 30 and displayed another sensational performance in the 1500m freestyle.

She clocked a 17:40.82 finish, the new national record to claim the Gold in the women's 1500m event to script history. She bagged the only Gold for her team on Thursday to steal the limelight. Haryana athletes also dominated Day 9 with whooping 24 medals, including Gold in seven different events.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's record-breaking run continued with 20 more medals, including 4 Gold, on Day 9 of the tournament. They are dominating the medals tally with 60 gold and overall 162 medals, 96 more than second-placed Services. They bagged Gold in the table tennis mixed doubled event by beating West Bengal in the final. They also emerged victorious in the women's doubles event and clinched Silver in the men's double event.

National Games 2023 Medals Tally:

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 60 49 53 162 2 Services 38 13 15 66 3 Haryana 31 23 35 89 4 Karnataka 21 16 16 53 5 Madhya Pradesh 15 27 24 66 6 Tamil Nadu 12 16 16 44 7 Delhi 12 13 31 56 8 Kerala 11 15 14 40 9 Chandigarh 10 4 2 16 10 Punjab 9 22 20 51

