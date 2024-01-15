'Looking forward to...': Novak Djokovic responds to Virat Kohli's sweet anecdote video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli.

Serbian Tennis great Novak Djokovic has not met Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli but the pre-meet exchanges that they are having with each other are very fascinating for the fans. Recently Djokovic revealed that he was in touch with Virat over text messages and he shares great relationships with personalities like Sachin, Virat and many others.

Following Djokovic's revelation, Kohli opened up on how they both began texting each other and also expressed his interest in meeting Djokovic in a video shared by BCCI. The Serbian star has now thanked Kohli for his words and stated that he is looking forward to the day the two meet each other and play.

"Thank you Virat for those kind words. Looking forward to the day we play together," Djokovic said in a social media post.

His post came in reply to Kohli's video. "I got in touch with Novak very organically. When I saw his profile on Instagram, I pressed the message button, I thought I would just message him. Then I saw his message already on my DM," Kohli told bcci.tv. "I had never opened it. It was the first time I had opened my own messages. And he's messaged me himself. So first I thought let me just check, maybe it's a fake account. Then I checked again, it was legitimate. Then we got talking," Kohli said in a video shared by BCCI.

"I think he's way better at swinging the cricket bat than we are at swinging the tennis racquet," Kohli said. "I think Steve did pretty well to return his serve. When you have good hand-eye coordination, you think you can also do that. But I have seen tennis matches live, so I know how fast those serves are. But it would be nice to play tennis with Novak as well. Probably the only thing I can teach him is how to hold a cricket bat," he added.

Djokovic is currently looking to defend his Australian Open title. He cruised past Croatia's Dino Prižmić in his first round after a mini-scare at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic won the first set but went down in the second before making a comeback in the third and the fourth one. The defending champion clinched the game 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. He will be facing Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the second round.