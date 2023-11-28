India TV Sports Wrap on November 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Matthew Wade, Suryakumar Yadav, HS Prannoy

India and Australia will take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing series in Guwahati. The Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead and another one would let them clinch the series. Meanwhile, RCB team director Mo Bobat revealed the reason for picking Cameron Green and also highlighted where he will be used in the team. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 28.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India face Australia in the third T20I in Guwahati

India and Australia will be playing in the third T20I of the five-match series in Guwahati

Suryakumar needs 60 runs to break Kohli's record for fastest Indian to 2000 T20I runs

Interim captain Suryakumar Yadav needs 60 runs to become fastest Indian to score 2000 T20I runs as he will break Kohli's record

RCB team director Mo Bobat calls Cameron Green ideal fit for middle order

The team director of RCB Mo Bobat opened up on why Cameron Green was picked by them, stating that he is an ideal fit for the middle order

Hardik Pandya thanks Gujarat Titans, fans and management after trade

Newly traded in Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya thanked Gujarat Titans, the fans and the team management

Piyush Chawla completes 1000 wickets in List A, T20 and First class cricket, MI hail veteran star

Mumbai Indians star Piyush Chawla completed 1000-career wickets landmark during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Cristiano Ronaldo rejects penalty as Al-Nassr play 0-0 draw with Persepolis

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a penalty kick during the clash against Persepolis as they end the game in 0-0 draw

Girona secure draw with Athletic Bilbao, miss chance to go on top of La Liga table

Girona had a golden chance of reaching to the top of the La Liga points table but they played a 1-1 draw with them

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen pull out from Syed Modi International

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out from the Syed Modi International tournament

Bologna beat Torino 2-0 to return to winning ways

Bologna returned to the winning ways as they outclassed Torino 2-0 due to second-half goals

Odisha FC rout current ISL champions Mohun Bagan 5-2

Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan were beaten 5-2 by Odisha FC

Latest Sports News