India TV Sports Wrap on November 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India and Australia will take on each other in the third T20I of the ongoing series in Guwahati. The Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead and another one would let them clinch the series. Meanwhile, RCB team director Mo Bobat revealed the reason for picking Cameron Green and also highlighted where he will be used in the team. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 28.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India face Australia in the third T20I in Guwahati
India and Australia will be playing in the third T20I of the five-match series in Guwahati
Suryakumar needs 60 runs to break Kohli's record for fastest Indian to 2000 T20I runs
Interim captain Suryakumar Yadav needs 60 runs to become fastest Indian to score 2000 T20I runs as he will break Kohli's record
RCB team director Mo Bobat calls Cameron Green ideal fit for middle order
The team director of RCB Mo Bobat opened up on why Cameron Green was picked by them, stating that he is an ideal fit for the middle order
Hardik Pandya thanks Gujarat Titans, fans and management after trade
Newly traded in Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya thanked Gujarat Titans, the fans and the team management
Piyush Chawla completes 1000 wickets in List A, T20 and First class cricket, MI hail veteran star
Mumbai Indians star Piyush Chawla completed 1000-career wickets landmark during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match
Cristiano Ronaldo rejects penalty as Al-Nassr play 0-0 draw with Persepolis
Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a penalty kick during the clash against Persepolis as they end the game in 0-0 draw
Girona secure draw with Athletic Bilbao, miss chance to go on top of La Liga table
Girona had a golden chance of reaching to the top of the La Liga points table but they played a 1-1 draw with them
HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen pull out from Syed Modi International
HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out from the Syed Modi International tournament
Bologna beat Torino 2-0 to return to winning ways
Bologna returned to the winning ways as they outclassed Torino 2-0 due to second-half goals
Odisha FC rout current ISL champions Mohun Bagan 5-2
Defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan were beaten 5-2 by Odisha FC