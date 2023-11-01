India TV Sports Wrap on November 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP/INDIA TV PV Sindhu suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out for a few weeks while Mohammad Rizwan's antics during the PAK-BAN match have become a rage

Pakistan finally snapped their losing streak in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. Pakistan were coming into the game on the back of four consecutive losses and skipper Babar Azam has dealt a lot of negativity this week. And a win was extremely important for them to stay in the hunt. Bangladesh on the other hand have been knocked out of the tournament. In Match No. 32, New Zealand and South Africa will be up against each other in an encounter in Pakistan. All that and more in our Sports Wrap.

Pakistan beat Bangladesh, stay alive in the race for semifinals in World Cup 2023

After suffering four consecutive losses, Pakistan cricket team finally registered a streak-breaking win against Bangladesh to stay alive in the race for the semifinals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

World Cup 2023 points table: Pakistan move up to fifth, Bangladesh knocked out

World Cup 2023 proved to be another poor outing for Bangladesh as they became the first team to be knocked out of the semifinals race. Pakistan were clinical with both bat and ball and will hope to get on a winning runs in the tournament.

New Zealand take on South Africa in crucial encounter in Pune

New Zealand are coming off two losses in the World Cup against India and Australia and just to get some confidence, they will be aiming for a win on Wednesday, November 1 against high-flying South Africa in Pune in a crunch encounter as far as the race for the semis is concerned.

Kane Williamson ruled out of South Africa clash, will undergo fitness test before Pakistan game

Regular New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who has missed the last three games for the Kiwis will continue to recover from the thumb injury he sustained in the match against Bangladesh as he will miss the South Africa clash. His availability for the Pakistan game on November 4 will depend upon his fitness test.

PV Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to make stronger comeback ahead of Paris 2024

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who conceded her Round 2 match in the French Open due to a knee injury confirmed the same saying that she has a niggle in her left leg and has been advised a rest of a few weeks. Sindhu vowed to return firing on all cylinders.

Mohammad Rizwan asks batter Taskin Ahmed if he has hit it or not in a hilarious moment

The consultation with the wicketkeeper is normal for the bowler and the captain to ascertain whether the ball hit the batter's pads or bat while going for a review. In a hilarious incident wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan wasn't sure if he heard the sound of bat or pad and decided to ask the batsman himself. The commentators started laughing.

Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Japan 2-1, confirm semifinal berth

The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy beating Japan 2-1 to make it four in four and qualified for the semi-finals.

Neeraj Chopra determined to breach the 90m mark before Paris Olympics 2024

At a promotional event on Tuesday, October 31, Neeraj Chopra reiterated his aim of achieving the historic 90-metre mark while ruing the opportunity of having missed it by just 6cm in the Stockholm Diamond League last year where he threw 89.94m.

Shane Watson suggests Mohammed Shami has taken Mohammed Siraj's spot

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has suggested that Mohammed Shami has taken Mohammed Siraj's spot of the second pacer in the Indian team after Jasprit Bumrah with the way he has bowled in the last two games. Siraj hasn't been in the best of forms in World Cup 2023.

Saudi Arabia favourites to host FIFA World Cup 2034

With Australia dropping out of bidding to host the FIFA World Cup 2034, Saudi Arabia being the sole bidder is favourite to host the tournament as confirmed by the football body.

