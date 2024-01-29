India TV Sports Wrap on January 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia's star allrounder Marcus Stoinis will remain associated with Melbourne Stars for three more seasons in the Big Bash League (BBL). The 32-year-old allrounder has already played 98 games for Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers who were deemed favourites to win the 93rd game of the PKL season 10 were held for a tie by Bengaluru Bulls. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Marcus Stoinis agrees to BBL contract extension with Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis has agreed to a three-year-long contract extension with Melbourne Stars and will therefore remain a part of the franchise until the end of BBL season 16.

Colin Munro displays sportsmanship of highest order in ILT20 as Martin Guptill survives run out scare

Desert Vipers captain Colin Munro withdrew his appeal in match No. 13 of the ILT20 after Sharjah Warriors' Martin Guptill got run out at the non-striker's end due to misfortune.

MI Cape Town to square off against Joburg Super Kings in SA20

MI will play hosts to Super Kings during the 23rd fixture of the ongoing SA20.

Sylhet Strikers to face Chattogram Challengers in BPL

Strikers will be up against Challengers in match No. 13 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

Durdanto Dhaka to cross swords with Khulna Tigers

Dhaka will take the field against Tigers in match No. 14 of the BPL 2024 edition at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

India to face New Zealand in opening fixture of Super Six stage of U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

India are gearing up to play New Zealand on Tuesday at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein in the first fixture of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Super Six stage.

Jaipur Pink Panthers play out thrilling draw with Bengaluru Bulls in PKL

Table toppers Pink Panthers were involved in a thrilling draw 28-28 with Bulls in the 93rd fixture at the Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna.

Tamil Thalaivas hammer U Mumba 50-34 in PKL

Thalaivas made mincemeat of U Mumba in the 94th fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Haryana Steelers to take on Bengal Warriors in PKL

Steelers will meet Warriors in the 95th game of the ongoing PKL season 10.

Patna Pirates to battle with Gujarat Giants