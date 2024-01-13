India TV Sports Wrap on January 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India have named a strong spin-heavy squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming series against England. Ishan Kishan misses out again. Notably, BBL rolls back to the double header with a Perth Scorchers taking on Brisbane Heat in the first game before the Melbourne Derby. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 13.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
Pace bowler Prasidh Krishna has picked up an injury during Karnatakar's Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat
BBL to roll back into double header with Perth Scorchers up against Brisbane Heat in the first game
In the Melbourne Derby, Renegades and Stars take on each other in the other game of the day
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up a five-wicket haul in his side UP's game against Bengal
Virat Kohli is set to be available for the 2nd T20I as he traveled to Indore
Star player Erling Haaland has been ruled out from the Manchester City's clash at Newcastle
Alaves defeated Sevilla 3-2 in a tense clash as Rubén Duarte's final-minute goal helped them win the thriller
Jaipur Pink Panthers edged past Telugu Titans in the first game of the double header before Puneri Paltan mauled Gujarat
Puneri Paltan and the Pink Panthers will in another game before UP take on Bengal in another double header