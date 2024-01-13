India TV Sports Wrap on January 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja, Paul Walter and Virat Kohli.

India have named a strong spin-heavy squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming series against England. Ishan Kishan misses out again. Notably, BBL rolls back to the double header with a Perth Scorchers taking on Brisbane Heat in the first game before the Melbourne Derby. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 13.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

IND vs ENG: Ishan Kishan's absence highlights importance of mental health

Ishan Kishan remains absent from India's squads for the initial Tests against England

Prasidh Krishna gets injured during Ranji Trophy game for Karnataka

Pace bowler Prasidh Krishna has picked up an injury during Karnatakar's Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat

Perth Scorchers face Brisbane Heat as BBL rolls back into double-header

BBL to roll back into double header with Perth Scorchers up against Brisbane Heat in the first game

Melbourne Renegades lock horns with Melbourne Stars in second game of the day

In the Melbourne Derby, Renegades and Stars take on each other in the other game of the day

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fifer saves UP from blushes on off day against Bengal

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up a five-wicket haul in his side UP's game against Bengal

Virat Kohli travels to Indore ahead of 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan

Virat Kohli is set to be available for the 2nd T20I as he traveled to Indore

Erling Haaland ruled out of Manchester City's clash at Newcastle

Star player Erling Haaland has been ruled out from the Manchester City's clash at Newcastle

Spanish league: Rubén Duarte's final-minute goal helps Alaves beat Sevilla 3-2

Alaves defeated Sevilla 3-2 in a tense clash as Rubén Duarte's final-minute goal helped them win the thriller

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Telugu Titans 38-35, Puneri Paltan maul Gujarat 37-17

Jaipur Pink Panthers edged past Telugu Titans in the first game of the double header before Puneri Paltan mauled Gujarat

Jaipur Pink Panthers face Puneri Paltan in non-stop games, UP up against Bengal