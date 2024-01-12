India TV Sports Wrap on January 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India defeated Afghanistan in the first T20I of the ongoing three-match series. The Men in Blue registered a six-wicket win over the Afghans as Shivam Dube displayed brilliant all-round skills. Pakistan and New Zealand are all set to have a go at each other in a T20I series. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 12.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
Pakistan-New Zealand take on each other in 1st T20I in Auckland
Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns against each other in the first T20I of the five-match series
Mitchell Santner ruled out of first T20I against Pakistan due to Covid-19
All-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the first match as he has tested positive for COVID-19
Axar Patel not 'worrying too much' about T20 World Cup spot, says focus is on England series and IPL
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is not concerned for his place in the team for the T20 World Cup 2024
BNP Paribas Open increases prize money by $1.4 million to $19 million
BNP Paribas Open has increased the prize money to $19 million, a $1.4 million jump from the previous prize money
Tottenham ropes in Radu Dragusin from Italian club Genoa
Radu Dragusin has been roped in by Tottenham as he has left his club Genoa
England defender Eric Dier joins Harry Kane's Bayern Munich
Eric Dier joins England captain Harry Kane in Bayern Munich as he moves from Tottenham
Gujarat to face Chennai in Ultimate Kho Kho final
Gujarat and Chennai will be up against each other in the final of the Ultimate Kho Kho
Jaipur Pink Panthers to face Telugu Titans at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium
PKL to see another doubleheader with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Telugu Titans in the first game
Puneri Paltan up against Gujarat Giants in second double-header in Rajasthan
Puneri Paltan will lock horns against Gujarat Giants in the next game of the double-header
Naomi Girma, Olivia Moultrie win US Soccer awards for 2023
Naomi Girma has become the second Black player to win the U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year for 2023, while Olivia is named Young Female Player of the Year