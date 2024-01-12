India TV Sports Wrap on January 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Santner and Eric Dier.

India defeated Afghanistan in the first T20I of the ongoing three-match series. The Men in Blue registered a six-wicket win over the Afghans as Shivam Dube displayed brilliant all-round skills. Pakistan and New Zealand are all set to have a go at each other in a T20I series. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 12.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Pakistan-New Zealand take on each other in 1st T20I in Auckland

Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns against each other in the first T20I of the five-match series

Mitchell Santner ruled out of first T20I against Pakistan due to Covid-19

All-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the first match as he has tested positive for COVID-19

Axar Patel not 'worrying too much' about T20 World Cup spot, says focus is on England series and IPL

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel is not concerned for his place in the team for the T20 World Cup 2024

BNP Paribas Open increases prize money by $1.4 million to $19 million

BNP Paribas Open has increased the prize money to $19 million, a $1.4 million jump from the previous prize money

Tottenham ropes in Radu Dragusin from Italian club Genoa

Radu Dragusin has been roped in by Tottenham as he has left his club Genoa

England defender Eric Dier joins Harry Kane's Bayern Munich

Eric Dier joins England captain Harry Kane in Bayern Munich as he moves from Tottenham

Gujarat to face Chennai in Ultimate Kho Kho final

Gujarat and Chennai will be up against each other in the final of the Ultimate Kho Kho

Jaipur Pink Panthers to face Telugu Titans at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium

PKL to see another doubleheader with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Telugu Titans in the first game

Puneri Paltan up against Gujarat Giants in second double-header in Rajasthan

Puneri Paltan will lock horns against Gujarat Giants in the next game of the double-header

Naomi Girma, Olivia Moultrie win US Soccer awards for 2023