India TV Sports Wrap on January 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

India are going to take on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The match will mark the return of Rohit Sharma to the shortest format of the game after more than one year. On the other hand, Antoine Griezmann has become the all-time leading goal scorer for Atletico Madrid, having surpassed Luis Aragonés. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Afghanistan in T20I series opener

India will be up against Afghanistan in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Mohali on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal during Afghanistan series

India's head coach, Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Rohit and Jaiswal will open the innings for the Men in Blue during the series against Afghanistan.

West Indies announce T20I squad for Australia series

Rovman Powell will lead a 15-member squad against Australia in the three-match T20I series.

Shimron Hetmyer left out as West Indies name ODI squad against Australia

Hetmyer's poor run in the previous ODI series at home against England has cost him his place in the ODI squad for the Australia series.

Tom Curran ruled out for remainder of BBL 13

Sydney Sixers' international signing, Tom Curran has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League 13 with a knee injury.

Hobart Hurricanes to lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in BBL 13

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will witness the 33rd game of the ongoing Big Bash League as Hurricanes prepare to take on Strikers.

Durban's Super Giants to battle with MI Cape Town

Super Giants will host MI Cape Town in the second fixture of the ongoing SA20 at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Antoine Griezmann becomes all-time goal-scorer for Atletico Madrid

Griezmann achieved the feat when he scored his 174th goal for the club against Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

Tamil Thalaivas outclass UP Yoddhas in PKL

Thalaivas registered a dominant victory 46-27 over Yoddhas in the 65th match of the ongoing PKL season 10.

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers play out thriling draw