India TV Sports Wrap on February 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

New Zealand have been asked to bat first by South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. On the other hand, Australia are taking on the West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On the football front, reports have surfaced that PSG's star forward Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa ask New Zealand to bat first in 1st Test

South Africa captain Neil Brand won the toss at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and invited the Kiwis to bat first.

Australia look to clinch ODI series against West Indies

Australia are batting first in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia hand debut caps to Jake Fraser-McGurk and Will Sutherland

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Will Sutherland are making their ODI debuts for Australia in Sydney.

Kylian Mbappé to join Real Madrid: Reports

Arguably one of the best forwards going around in the world of football, Kylian Mbappé, has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain gets over this summer.

Jasprit Bumrah completes incredible milestone in Test cricket

Bumrah has become the second-fastest Asian pacer to reach 150 Test wickets after Waqar Younis. While Waqar took 27 Tests to reach the milestone, Bumrah achieved the feat in 34 games.

Playoff line-up of SA20 confirmed

Durban's Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings have qualified for the playoff stage of the ongoing SA20.

Desert Vipers to face MI Emirates in ILT20

Desert Vipers will be up against MI in the 21st fixture of the ILT20 2024.

Gulf Giants to meet Sharjah Warriors in ILT20

Giants will play Warriors in the 22nd match of the ILT20 season two at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

UP Yoddhas beat U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League

Yoddhas got the better of U Mumba 39-23 in the 102nd fixture of the PKL.

Dabang Delhi outclass Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League