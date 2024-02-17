India TV Sports Wrap on February 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Today's top 10 trending news stories on February 17

Team India were dealt a body blow during the third Test against England in Rajkot with senior off-spinner R Ashwin withdrawing midway due to a family emergency. Hence, India will have to make do with just four pure bowlers in the remaining third Test. On the other hand, New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of cricket till the next home season due to a stress fracture. Jamieson missed the second Test against South Africa after getting injured in the series opener. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

R Ashwin withdraws from the ongoing third Test against England

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot due to a family emergency. India won't be allowed a replacement for Ashwin and hence will have to make do with 10 players at hand.

Kyle Jamieson ruled out for a year in further injury blow

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been sidelined till the next home season for the Kiwis due to yet another stress fracture at the very same spot where he suffered an injury before. Jamison missed the second Test against South Africa and will not be seen in action for a considerable period.

Marcus Stoinis out of New Zealand T20Is

Across the border, the Australian cricket team will be without all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for the three T20Is against New Zealand after tweaking his back during the second T20I against the West Indies. Matthew Wade will also miss the first game due to the birth of his third child.

Team India sport black armbands on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test

The Indian players wore black bands on their arms in memory of India's oldest Test cricketer, Dattajirao Gaekwad, who passed away in Baroda, Gujarat on Tuesday, February 13.

Pakistan Super League to kick off in Lahore on Saturday

The 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium with the defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United in the opening game on Saturday, February 17.

ILT20 final - MI Emirates take on Dubai Capitals in the finale

MI Emirates will be up against the Dubai Capitals in the final of the 2024 edition of the International League T20 in Dubai on Saturday, February 17. Capitals won four games in a row to qualify for the final.

Mukesh Kumar shines in Ranji Trophy

Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad to play in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal took 4/18 to help his side skittle out Bihar for lowly 95.

Rohit Sharma slammed for his tactics

Former England cricketers came down heavily on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his defensive tactics against Ben Duckett and calling on his best spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja late on Day 2.

Asian Team Championships: Indian women's team qualifies for the semi-final

The Indian women's badminton team thrashed Hong Kong 3-0 in the Asian Team Championships quarter-finals with PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha winning their singles matches while the pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa starred in the doubles match.

Haryana Steelers seal final playoffs spot in PKL 10