India TV Sports Wrap on February 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

MI Emirates are set to face Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing ILT20 in Dubai. The winner will storm into the final and will await the result of Qualifier 2, slated to be played on Thursday. On the other hand, Patna Pirates have qualified for the playoffs and are one of the five teams to have qualified for the playoffs thus far. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Mahmudullah returns as Bangladesh announce white-ball squads for home series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have announced their ODI and T20I squads for the home series against Sri Lanka. Mahmudullah has made his return to the T20I side after more than a year.

Shakib Al Hasan misses out on selection for Sri Lanka series

Shakib is battling a retinal condition and hence hasn't been included in the side for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Rilee Rossouw replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta Gladiators' captain

Rossouw will lead Quetta Gladiators during Pakistan Super League season 9.

Mark Wood in line for return to England's XI in 3rd Test

England captain Ben Stokes is likely to field two seamers in the Rajkot Test and Mark Wood is likely to mark his return to the playing XI.

MI Emirates to face Gulf Giants in ILT20 Qualifier 1

MI Emirates will take on Giants in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday in Dubai.

Ad-hoc committee holds no significance now, my suspension has ended: WFI President Sanjay Singh

The incumbent president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh welcomed the move made by the United World Wrestling (UWW) to lift its suspension on India and added that the ad-hoc committee, managing the work of WFI "holds no significance now".

Kevin De Bruyne leads Man City's charge against Copenhagen in UEFA Champions League

De Bruyne dazzled in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League's round of 16.

Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans to confirm playoff berth

Pirates defeated Titans 38-36 in match No. 119 to qualify for the playoffs of PKL 10.

Dabang Delhi to cross swords with Tamil Thalaivas

Delhi will be up against Thalaivas in match No. 120 of PKL season 10.

Bengal Warriors to lock horns with Puneri Paltan