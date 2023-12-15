India TV Sports Wrap on December 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The West Indies won the second T20I of the five-match series on the back of scintillating batting displays from Brandon King and their skipper Rovman Powell. England are lagging behind in the series by a margin of 2-0 and need to script a dramatic turnaround to make a comeback. On the other hand, Australia are tightening their grip on the first Test in Perth against Pakistan and are on their way to posting a mammoth first innings total. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

WI vs ENG: Brandon King, Rovman Powell help West Indies beat England in 2nd T20I, hosts lead series 2-0

Riding on Brandon King's power-hitting masterclass, the West Indies defeated England in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series to take a 2-0 lead.

Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as full-time 'Cricket Consultant'

Former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) full-time "cricket consultant" for a one-year term.

Rajasthan defeat Karnataka to set up title clash with Haryana in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Deepak Hooda scored 180 to help Rajasthan beat Karnataka in the second semifinal of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rajasthan will now take on Haryana in the summit clash.

Mohammed Siraj named Impact Fielder of the South Africa vs India T20I series by fielding coach

India's fielding coach T Dilip awarded the Impact Fielder of the Series medal to Siraj after the 3rd T20I.

Iran allows female soccer fans into Tehran Stadium for Men's game

A group of female fans attended a men's football game between rivals Persepolis and Esteghlal at the Tehran Stadium after a long time.

Suryakumar Yadav becomes batter to score joint-most T20I tons

Suryakumar Yadav scored a match-wiining hundred against South Africa in the 3rd T20I to become the batter with joint-most number of centuries (4) in T20I cricket.

Fatima Sana takes charge as skipper in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Pakistan pacer Fatima Sana is leading Pakistan women in the second ODI versus New Zealand in the absence of Nida Dar.

U Mumba to face Patna Pirates in match 23

Place 11th on the standings, U Mumba will be eager to win their second game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 10 on Friday as they take on Patna.

Puneri Paltan to lock horns with Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they face Haryana in match Number 16 in Pune on Friday.

Zimbabwe to cross swords with Ireland in 2nd ODI

Hosts Zimbabwe will battle against Ireland in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday.

