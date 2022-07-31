CWG 2022: From PM Modi to President Murmu, praises flow for Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Jeremy wins gold medal for India

Commonwealth Games: From PM Modi to President Murmu, praises flow for Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold for India

The 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram won the second gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

As the entire nation celebrated and lauded his victory, appreciation posts started flowing for Jeremy's success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the weightlifter and said that he has brought immense pride and glory at a young age.

"Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well," Modi tweeted.

"At a young age, he's brought immense pride and glory.

Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu also appreciated the weightlifting star.

"Your self-belief despite an injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions. Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride," she tweeted.

The country's other political leaders also wished Jeremy:

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion finished the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg, finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg, and Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia who bagged the bronze with a lift of 290kg.

On the other hand, Indian cricket fraternity posted heartfelt messages as well:

On Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the 49kg women's category to defend her Commonwealth Games title and gave India the first gold medal of the Birmingham edition.

