Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa meets PM Narendra Modi, shares memorable pictures

India's young chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and his parents met with India's Primer Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday. The 18-year-old sensation showed his recently won Silver medal to Modi and clicked a few pictures in a memorable meeting.

Praggnanandha made every Indian proud after reaching the Chess World Cup 2023 final after beating some of the biggest names in the world. He became India's youngest and only second Grandmaster to reach the final of the Chess World Cup where he faced a disappointing defeat against the world no.1 Magnus Carlsen in the tiebreaker round. But his achievements in the tournament were hard to miss as India celebrated his Silver medal proudly.

Chennai-born Praggnanandhaa arrived in India on Wednesday where he received a grand welcome from fans at Chennai airport. He was quick to showcase his success to the Indian Primer Minister as he arrived in Delhi with his parents. After the meeting, he shared a few pictures on his X (formerly Twitter) page where Modi was checking his medal and having a chat with his parents.

"It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents," R Praggnanandhaa wrote in his Twitter post.

PM Modi also shared Praggnanandhaa's Tweet and said, "Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!"

On Wednesday, Praggnanandhaa also met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the state's Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai after greeting thousands of fans upon his arrival in India.

