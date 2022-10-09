Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules return breaks the internet; Check out top reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt, finally, after all those vignettes, made a shocking and one of the most outstanding returns to the WWE ring in a recent while at the end of Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

WWE had been teasing the return for quite a while now, with several shows asking fans to scan a QR Code, which revealed several clues about his imminent return. There were many media reports doing rounds that Wyatt had signed a multi-million dollar deal with Triple H, which includes multiple runs as Universal Champion, Wrestlemania Main Events, and so much more.

Recently Bray Wyatt trademarked the name Wyatt6. It is worth noting that before he made his long-awaited appearance, many of the characters from Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' made an in-person appearance at the event.

The potential of this return should know no bounds. Previously, Bray Wyatt's 'Fiend' character was much-appreciated and loved by one and alL. But Roman Reigns' ascend to the top meant that Wyatt had to take a back seat as WWE creatives focused on Reigns as the company's top dog. Following Reigns' championship victory, Wyatt was released from the company, much to the shock and dismay of global fans.

But his return to WWE sent Twitter into a complete meltdown. Here are a few reactions.

Whether Bray Wyatt heads to Smackdown or Raw is unknown. His next target is also a mystery. Ever since Vince McMahon relinquished control of the creatives, the show has had a specific Triple H touch. Anyways, it will be interesting to see how this return pans out for Bray Wyatt.

