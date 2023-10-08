Follow us on Image Source : HANGZHOU ASIAN GAMES OFFICIAL X Hangzhou Asian Games closing ceremony

Asian Games Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Digital torch bearer to conclude 19th edition in Hangzhou

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will draw to a close with a regal closing ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium also known as the "Big Lotus". The slogan for Hangzhou 2023 "Heart to Heart" will be the theme of the ceremony and the spectacle will revolve around mutual love and admiration for each other. India finished the event in the fourth position behind table toppers China, Japan and South Korea with a total of 107 medals.

Latest Sports News