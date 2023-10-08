Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Asian Games Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Digital torch bearer to conclude 19th edition in Hangzhou

The closing ceremony of the 19th edition of the Asian Games will highlight China's remarkable progress in technology and will last for 75 minutes. Just like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony will also feature the digital torch bearer and will be the centre of attraction.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2023 17:05 IST
Hangzhou Asian Games closing ceremony
Hangzhou Asian Games closing ceremony

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will draw to a close with a regal closing ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium also known as the "Big Lotus". The slogan for Hangzhou 2023 "Heart to Heart" will be the theme of the ceremony and the spectacle will revolve around mutual love and admiration for each other. India finished the event in the fourth position behind table toppers China, Japan and South Korea with a total of 107 medals.

 

Live updates :Asian Games Closing Ceremony Live Updates: 19th edition of Asiad to culminate in style

  • Oct 08, 2023 5:05 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's flag bearer for the closing ceremony revealed

    PR Sreejesh, India's veteran hockey goalkeeper and a part of the gold medal-winning team at Hangzhou will be India's flag bearer at the closing ceremony.

  • Oct 08, 2023 4:53 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Theme

    The closing ceremony will revolve around "Heart to Heart" - the slogan for Hangzhou 2023.

  • Oct 08, 2023 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Terrific campaign for the Indian contingent!

    The 19th edition of the Asiad witnessed India's best-ever performance in the history of the continental event. India finished fourth on the points table behind China, Japan and South Korea with a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

  • Oct 08, 2023 4:27 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the closing ceremony of the 19th edition of the Asian Games. After days of riveting and high-flying action, it's time to draw curtains on the mega event. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from Hangzhou.

