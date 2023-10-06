Asian Games 2023, October 7 Schedule: India men's cricket team targets Gold, contingent to record 100 medals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team and badminton players will be in action for Gold on October 7

The Indian contingent will enter Day 14 (the final day) of the Asian Games 2023 with a lot of hopes to finish an unprecedented campaign on a high note. Enjoying its best-ever performance in Asiad history, India confirmed a 100-medal count on Friday and will target much more on the last day in Hangzhou.

The focus will be on the men's cricket team's potential Gold as they face Afghanistan in the final in their debut campaign. Men's and women's Kabaddi teams will be in action in the respective finals and will target golds to regain their dominance in the continental tournament.

India will open the campaign with three medals events in Archery and then four wrestlers bouting in four men's freestyle categories. The women's hockey team will be facing Japan for the Bronze medal match after missing out on a final. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action in the men's badminton doubles final and will target India's first-ever Gold in the double in the Asian Games on Saturday.

Here's India's full schedule for Day 14 on October 7:

Archery

Women's Compound Bronze medal match (Aditi Gopichand) - 6:10 AM IST

Women's Compound final (Jyoti Surekha) - 6:30 AM IST

Men's Compound final (Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale) - 7:10 AM IST

Sports Climbing

Women's Boulder and Lead semifinal (Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh) - 6:30 AM IST

Ju-Jitsu (6:30 AM IST Onwards)

Men's 85kg round of 32 (Uma Reddy)

Women's 63kg round of 16 (Kiran Kumari)

Men's 85kg round of 32 (Amarjeet Singh)

Kabaddi

Women's team final vs Chinese Taipei - 7:00 AM IST

Men's team final vs Iran - 12:30 PM IST

Wrestling (7:30 AM IST Onwards)

Men's Freestyle 74kg round of 16- Yash

Men's Freestyle 86kg qualification round- Deepak Punia

Men's Freestyle 97kg round of 16 - Vicky

Men's Freestyle 125kg round of 16 - Sumit

Cricket

Men's Cricket team final vs Afghanistan - 11:30 AM

Canoe Slalom

Men's Kayak semifinal (Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat) - 11:52 AM

Chess

Men's and Women's team round of 9

Badminton

Men's Doubles final (Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy) - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Women's team Bronze medal match vs Japan - 1:30 PM

Soft Tennis

Men's Singles (Aniket Patel) - 1:30 PM onwards

