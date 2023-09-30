Asian Games 2023, Day 7 Roundup: Gold in Tennis, Squash take India's tally to 38; hockey team routs Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV India clinched two Gold medals on Day 7 in mixed doubles in Tennis and men's team squash event beating Pakistan

Another successful day came to an end for the Indian contingent in the Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday, September 30 with five medals getting added to the tally. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale helped India win their second medal in Tennis and first Gold while the men's squash team prevailed in a thriller against Pakistan. With 10 Gold, 14 Silver and 14 Bronze, India's medal tally stands at 38 and are now in 4th position.

The first medal for the day went to shooting again as Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS narrowly missed out on a Gold in 10m air pistol final while the day ended with two medals in track and field Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh ensured a double podium finish for India winning Silver and Bronze medals. Some big news came in table tennis with the Mukherjees assured India of their first medal in Asiad in women's doubles while the badminton team is on the verge of a historic gold. The Indian Hockey team rout Pakistan with a 10-2 victory as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side is all but in the semis.

Here's how Indian athletes performed in the Asian Games on Saturday, September 30:

Shooting - Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS win Silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team final losing to China’s Bowen Zhang and Ranxin Jiang 16-14 in the gold medal match

Athletics

Jyothi Yarraji finishes second in women's 100 hurdles round 1 - Heat 1

Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin qualify for the men's long jump final

Nithya Ramraj qualifies for women's 100m hurdles final

Jinson Johnson qualifies for men's 1500m final

Ajay Kumar Saroj qualifies for men's 1500m final

Kartik Kumar (2:15:38) clinches Silver and Gulveer Singh (2:17:21) wins Bronze in men's 10000m final

Badminton - Indian men's team beat Korea 3-2 (with HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth winning their singles matches) to set up a Gold medal match date with China.

Roller skating

Arathy Raj finished 5th in women's 10000m speed skating final

Anandkumar Velkumar finished 6th, Siddhant Kamble 7th in men's 10000m speed skating final

Tennis - Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosala clinched Gold beating the Taiwan duo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang 2-6, 6-3, 10-4. in mixed doubles final

Kurash - Pincky Balhara lost to Uzbek Sitora Elmurodova in women's 52kg quarterfinal

Equestrian - Vivek Ashish Limaye finishes on top in individual eventing dressage routine

Apurva Kishor Dabhade finished 8th in individual eventing dressage routine

Vikas Kumar finished 16th in individual eventing dressage routine

India finish 3rd in team eventing dressage routine

Volleyball - India lose 1-3 to South Korea in women's volleyball preliminary round Pool A fixture

Table tennis - India lose to South Korea in men's doubles quarterfinal

Manika Batra loses to China's Wang Yidi in women's singles quarterfinals

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee beat China’s Meng Chen and Yidi Wang 11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 to confirm a historic medal in women's doubles

Boxing

Preeti Pawar beat Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova to enter the women's 54kg semifinal

Lovlina Borgohain beat South Korea's Suyeon Seong to enter the semi-finals of women's 75kg category

Narender beat Iran's Iman in the men's 92kg category to qualify for semi-finals

3x3 basketball - India Women lost to Chinese Taipei 10-21 in quarter-finals after a 16-6 win vs Malaysia

Squash - Indian men's team beat Pakistan 2-1 to win Gold

Hockey - Indian men's team beat Pakistan 10-2 in a record-breaking win to all but seal a semi-final sport with 12 points in Pool A

