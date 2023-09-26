Asian Games 2023, Day 3 Schedule: Double India vs Pakistan delight; medal events in shooting, fencing

India find themselves in the No. 6 spot on the medal tally with 11 medals after two days in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Shooting as expected has been leading the race, the discipline which India missed dearly last year in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games with the likes of rowing and cricket also contributing. Six medals were added to the tally for India on the second day on Monday, September 25 with a Gold each in shooting and cricket and a couple of bronze medals in rowing as many in shooting as well.
And since it's just the start of the event, shooting will be the main lead for a few days and Day 3 will no different with medal events in the discipline. Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh among others will be in action in a number of events and will be eager to take home a few medals for the country.
Another discipline with a medal event featuring Indian athletes will be Fencing with CA Bhavani Devi fighting for one in women's individual sabre. Among other things, the centre attraction for Day 3 is a double delight of India-Pakistan clashes one in Volleyball and the other in squash. As far as the start of the campaign is concerned, Harmanpreet Singh-led men's hockey will be in action against Singapore in their first Pool A game.
Here's the full schedule featuring the Indian contingent on September 26:
Equestrian
Medal event: Dressage Prix St-Georges team and individual (Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela) - 5:30 AM onwards
Shooting
Skeet qualification (individual and team) phase 1 - 6:30 AM IST
Men's: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Women's: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore
Women’s 25m pistol precision individual and team (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards
Medal event: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification, bronze medal matches and gold medal match (Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita) - 6:30 AM onwards
Fencing
Medal event: Women’s sabre individual (Bhavani Devi) - 6:30 AM onwards
Hockey
Preliminary Men’s Pool A: India vs Singapore - 6:30 AM
Squash
Men’s team Pool A: India vs Singapore - 7:30 AM
Women’s team Pool B: India vs Pakistan - 7:30 AM
Men’s team Pool A: India vs Qatar - 4:30 PM
Chess
Men’s Individual rounds 5, 6 and 7 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM onwards
Women’s individual rounds 5, 6 and 7 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM onwards
Esports
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32 and bracket matches (Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas) - 7:20 AM onwards
Track cycling
Women’s team sprint qualifying, round 1 heats and final (Shushikala Agashe, Celestina, Mayuri Dhanraj Lute, Triyasha Paul) - 7:30 AM onwards
Men’s team sprint qualifying, round 1 heats and final (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow Alben, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem) - 7:30 AM onwards
Men’s team pursuit qualifying, round 1 heats and final (Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Dinesh Kumar, Manjeet Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh) - 7:30 AM onwards
Boxing
Men’s 57kg Round of 32: Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Asri Udin (MAS) - 12:30 PM
Men’s 92+kg Round of 16: Narender (IND) vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (KGZ) - 6:15 PM
Judo
Medal event: Men’s -100kg (Avtar Singh) - 7:30 AM onwards
Medal event: Women’s -78kg (Indubala Devi Maibam) - 7:30 AM onwards
Medal event: Women’s +78kg (Tulika Maan) - 7:30 AM onwards
Volleyball
Men’s classification 5th-6th match: India vs Pakistan - 4:00 PM
Sailing
Medal events: Final races Mixed Multihull Nacra 17, Mixed Dinghy 470, Girl's Dinghy ILCA4, Boy's Dinghy ILCA4, Women's Skiff 49erFX, Women's Windsurfer RS:X, Men's Skiff 49er, Men's Windsurfer RS:X (multiple sailors) - 8:30 AM onwards
Qualifying races for various other categories (multiple sailors) - 8:30 AM onwards
Swimming
Women’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM onwards
Women’s 200m backstroke (Palak Joshi) - 7:30 AM onwards
Men’s 1500m freestyle fast and slow heats (Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat) - 7:30 AM onwards
Men’s 4x100m medley relay heats and final (Team India) - 7:30 AM onwards
Tennis
Multiple singles and doubles matches (Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar Ramanathan and more) - 7:30 AM onwards
Wushu
Men’s 70kg quarter-finals (Suraj Yadav) - 5:00 PM onwards
Men’s 60kg quarter-finals (Surya Bhanu Partap Singh) - 5:00 PM onwards