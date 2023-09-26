Asian Games 2023, Day 3 Schedule: Double India vs Pakistan delight; medal events in shooting, fencing

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI The men's hockey team will begin their campaign in the Asian Games 2023 with shooters having one eye on the medal

India find themselves in the No. 6 spot on the medal tally with 11 medals after two days in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Shooting as expected has been leading the race, the discipline which India missed dearly last year in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games with the likes of rowing and cricket also contributing. Six medals were added to the tally for India on the second day on Monday, September 25 with a Gold each in shooting and cricket and a couple of bronze medals in rowing as many in shooting as well.

And since it's just the start of the event, shooting will be the main lead for a few days and Day 3 will no different with medal events in the discipline. Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh among others will be in action in a number of events and will be eager to take home a few medals for the country.

Another discipline with a medal event featuring Indian athletes will be Fencing with CA Bhavani Devi fighting for one in women's individual sabre. Among other things, the centre attraction for Day 3 is a double delight of India-Pakistan clashes one in Volleyball and the other in squash. As far as the start of the campaign is concerned, Harmanpreet Singh-led men's hockey will be in action against Singapore in their first Pool A game.

Here's the full schedule featuring the Indian contingent on September 26:

Equestrian

Medal event: Dressage Prix St-Georges team and individual (Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela) - 5:30 AM onwards

Shooting

Skeet qualification (individual and team) phase 1 - 6:30 AM IST

Men's: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Women's: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore

Women’s 25m pistol precision individual and team (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards

Medal event: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification, bronze medal matches and gold medal match (Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita) - 6:30 AM onwards

Fencing

Medal event: Women’s sabre individual (Bhavani Devi) - 6:30 AM onwards

Hockey

Preliminary Men’s Pool A: India vs Singapore - 6:30 AM

Squash

Men’s team Pool A: India vs Singapore - 7:30 AM

Women’s team Pool B: India vs Pakistan - 7:30 AM

Men’s team Pool A: India vs Qatar - 4:30 PM

Chess

Men’s Individual rounds 5, 6 and 7 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual rounds 5, 6 and 7 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM onwards

Esports

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32 and bracket matches (Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas) - 7:20 AM onwards

Track cycling

Women’s team sprint qualifying, round 1 heats and final (Shushikala Agashe, Celestina, Mayuri Dhanraj Lute, Triyasha Paul) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s team sprint qualifying, round 1 heats and final (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow Alben, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s team pursuit qualifying, round 1 heats and final (Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Dinesh Kumar, Manjeet Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh) - 7:30 AM onwards

Boxing

Men’s 57kg Round of 32: Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Asri Udin (MAS) - 12:30 PM

Men’s 92+kg Round of 16: Narender (IND) vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (KGZ) - 6:15 PM

Judo

Medal event: Men’s -100kg (Avtar Singh) - 7:30 AM onwards

Medal event: Women’s -78kg (Indubala Devi Maibam) - 7:30 AM onwards

Medal event: Women’s +78kg (Tulika Maan) - 7:30 AM onwards

Volleyball

Men’s classification 5th-6th match: India vs Pakistan - 4:00 PM

Sailing

Medal events: Final races Mixed Multihull Nacra 17, Mixed Dinghy 470, Girl's Dinghy ILCA4, Boy's Dinghy ILCA4, Women's Skiff 49erFX, Women's Windsurfer RS:X, Men's Skiff 49er, Men's Windsurfer RS:X (multiple sailors) - 8:30 AM onwards

Qualifying races for various other categories (multiple sailors) - 8:30 AM onwards

Swimming

Women’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s 200m backstroke (Palak Joshi) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 1500m freestyle fast and slow heats (Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 4x100m medley relay heats and final (Team India) - 7:30 AM onwards

Tennis

Multiple singles and doubles matches (Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar Ramanathan and more) - 7:30 AM onwards

Wushu

Men’s 70kg quarter-finals (Suraj Yadav) - 5:00 PM onwards

Men’s 60kg quarter-finals (Surya Bhanu Partap Singh) - 5:00 PM onwards

