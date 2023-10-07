Asian Games 2023: Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins her 3rd Gold in Hangzhou, wins 149-145 in final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her third Gold in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her third Gold in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as archers began the final day of games events on Saturday, October 7 on a high. Jyothi, who won a gold in the mixed team and women's team events, beat Korea's Chaewon So in the final 149-145. It was a slightly off start for Jyothi with an 8-pointer but she slowly came back with 10-pointers in a row as she was leading 89-87 after three rounds.

The last two Ends were an example of just plain dominance from Jyothi as she didn't let her Korean opponent come back into the match as she won the final with a four-point lead. This was India's fourth Gold in Archery in the ongoing Asian Games, including the mixed team, women's compound team and men's compound events and overall 7th medal in the sport.

Earlier, the day began with a Bronze medal in archery as Aditi Gopichand Swami beat Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati 146-140. The tally is 97 for India now with 23 Gold medals.

In other events, Ojas Pravin and Abhishek Verma are up against each other in an all-India men's individual final in the compound event while the women's kabaddi team is taking on Chinese Taipei in the final. Thus, the tally of 100 will be confirmed in just a few minutes from now.

This is already India's best-ever tally in the Asiad surpassing their previous best of 70 in Jakarta in 2018 by a long margin already. Shooting and Athletics were the top contributors for India with archery, wrestling, equestrian, badminton, squash and cricket all chipping in.

Latest Sports News