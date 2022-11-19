Asian Cup Table Tennis: Manika Batra scripts history; beats Hina Hayata to win Bronze in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manika Batra creates history

Asian Cup Table Tennis: India's star paddler Manika Batra on Saturday scripted history as she defeated the World No. 6 Hina Hayata in the Bronze medal match in the Asian Cup Table Tennis 2022. Batra defeated Hayata in 6 games by 4-2 and became the first Indian woman and second in the country to win a medal in the history of the tournament. Batra earlier lost in the semifinal of the tournament.

In the Bronze medal match, Batra defeated the 3-time Asian Champion Hayata by 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, and 11-2. She started well and won 3 of the first 4 games. But, Hayata pulled one back to take it 3-2 in the sixth game. The Indian showed her mettle to outclass her opponent and registered a famous win at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Batra's fairytale journey in the tournament

World No. 44 Batra had a fairytale journey in the Asian Cup tournament. She registered famous wins against top-class players. Batra stunned the World No. 7 Chen Xingtong in the round of 16 match by 4-3. The match was a nail-biter but the Indian star emerged victorious in 7 games by 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, and 11-9. The 27-year-old Batra also outclassed World No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu in the quarterfinal by 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9).

Even though she lost the semi-final, her quarterfinal win made her the first Indian woman to reach the final four of the Asian Cup Table Tennis. She lost her semifinal contest against the Tokyo 2020 Bronze medallist Mima Ito by 2-4 (8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11). Before Batra, former men’s singles player Chetan Baboor was the only Indian paddler to win a medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament. Baboor won Silver and Bronze in 1997 and 2000, respectively.

