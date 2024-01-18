Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier: Indian team hopeful of Paris despite heartbreak against Germany

Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier: Indian team hopeful of Paris despite heartbreak against Germany

India women's team took a crucial lead through Deepika in the first quarter at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium but Germany made a good comeback in the second half to clinch two goals to dominate the second half in Ranchi.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 21:30 IST
Indian women's hockey team
Image Source : HOCKEYINDIA/X Indian women's hockey team against Italy at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium

India women suffered a heartbreaking late defeat against Germany in the second semifinal of the Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier 2024 on Thursday. Germany and India played out a 2-2 at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Stadium but the former emerged victorious in the penalty shootout to secure a Paris ticket and a final against the USA.

Indian team still gets one last chance to secure Paris Olympics qualification if they beat Japan in the third-place playoff on Friday, January 19. 

India Starting Lineup: Savita Punia (GK), Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha.

Germany Starting Lineup: Julia Sonntag (GK), Nike Lorenz, Selin Oruz, Benedetta Wenzel, Anne Schroder, Lena Micheel, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Sonja Zimmermann, Pauline Heinz, Emma Davidsmeyer, Viktoria Huse.

More to follow...

Related Stories
WATCH | Indian women's hockey team trounces Japan 4-0 to claim second Asian Champions Trophy title

WATCH | Indian women's hockey team trounces Japan 4-0 to claim second Asian Champions Trophy title

Junior Hockey World Cup: India's complete schedule, pools, live streaming; all you need to know

Junior Hockey World Cup: India's complete schedule, pools, live streaming; all you need to know

FIH Hockey Qualifiers: India women thrash Italy to qualify for semis; inch closer to Paris 2024 spot

FIH Hockey Qualifiers: India women thrash Italy to qualify for semis; inch closer to Paris 2024 spot

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Hockey News

Latest News