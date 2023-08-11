India vs Japan semifinal Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs JPN Asian Champions trophy clash?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Hockey team

India vs Japan semifinal Live streaming: After an intense battle for a few spots in the league stage of the Asian Champions Trophy, India and Japan are set to have a crack against each other in the second semifinal of the tournament. India have been dominant in the tournament and sealed their place in the last four with ease. Harmanpreet Singh's men have been undefeated in the Asian tournament and now hope to keep their good work intact.

Meanwhile, Japan had to grind hard for a place in the last four. A 2-1 win over China and Pakistan's loss to India helped them take the fourth spot in the standings. However, now they have a strong challenge ahead of them. They can take pride in the fact that the Japanese have been the only team that has not lost to the hosts India in the tournament as they secured a 1-1 draw against the Men in Blue. Before the action unfolds ahead of us, here are all the live-streaming details and also the probable lineups for the clash.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Japan in India:

When is India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Friday, August 11

At what time does India vs Japan match begin?

India vs Japan match will begin at 8:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Japan match being played?

India vs Japan match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Where can you watch India vs Japan match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy India vs Japan match live broadcast on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels

Where can you watch India vs Japan match online in India?

One can watch India vs Japan match online on the FanCode website and app

India's Probable XI:

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Japan's Probable XI:

Kentaro Fukunda, Seren Tanaka, Ryosei Kato, Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa,Yamato Kawahara, Kaito Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Kosei Kawabe, Masaki Ohashi, Shota Yamada.

Latest Sports News