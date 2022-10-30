Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hockey: India edge out Australia in penalty shootout to clinch third Sultan of Johor Cup title

India beat Australia in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup title on Saturday in the penalty shootout to win their third title. The junior edition winners will now be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 2 Lakhs each for every player. The Indian team needed late show after the initial match had finished 1-1 in regulation time. Besides, Hockey India (HI) also announced Rs one lakh for the support staff of the team.

The Indian team emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via shoot out.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner.

India edged the shootout 5-4 and won their third Sultan of Johor Cup title.

"Hockey India is delighted to announce Rs Two lakh each for the players and Rs One lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Junior Men's Team for they winning performance at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup," HI President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said in a release.

"They have made us all very proud with their fighting spirit in this entire tournament.

As a federation, it is very important for us to invest in our junior programs and I am hopeful this victory will give the players more confidence as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Malaysia next year.

"Congratulating the team on the historic performance, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said, "The team showed great spirit through out the match and did not give up till the last minute.

"All the hard work the team has put in over the past couple of months has paid off and I believe they will continue to build on this momentum as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup,” Bholanath Singh added.

