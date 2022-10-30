Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. Hockey: India edge out Australia in penalty shootout to clinch third Sultan of Johor Cup title

Hockey: India edge out Australia in penalty shootout to clinch third Sultan of Johor Cup title

Hockey: India edged out Australia in the penalty shootout by 5-4 to clinch their third Sultan of Johor Cup title on Saturday

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2022 10:09 IST
Sultan of Johar Cup
Image Source : GETTY Hockey: India edge out Australia in penalty shootout to clinch third Sultan of Johor Cup title

India beat Australia in the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup title on Saturday in the penalty shootout to win their third title. The junior edition winners will now be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 2 Lakhs each for every player. The Indian team needed late show after the initial match had finished 1-1 in regulation time. Besides, Hockey India (HI) also announced Rs one lakh for the support staff of the team.

The Indian team emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via shoot out.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner.

India edged the shootout 5-4 and won their third Sultan of Johor Cup title.

"Hockey India is delighted to announce Rs Two lakh each for the players and Rs One lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Junior Men's Team for they winning performance at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup," HI President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said in a release.

"They have made us all very proud with their fighting spirit in this entire tournament.

India Tv - Sultan of Johar Cup

Image Source : GETTYIndian Hockey team
Related Stories
FIH excludes Russia from upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

FIH excludes Russia from upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

With eye on FIH World Cup, India start in Group of Death

With eye on FIH World Cup, India start in Group of Death

Harmanpreet Singh named FIH Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Harmanpreet Singh named FIH Player of the Year for second consecutive year

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022: 3 massive Super Sunday clashes on offer as IND, SA, PAK & ZIM take center stage

As a federation, it is very important for us to invest in our junior programs and I am hopeful this victory will give the players more confidence as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Malaysia next year.

"Congratulating the team on the historic performance, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said, "The team showed great spirit through out the match and did not give up till the last minute.

"All the hard work the team has put in over the past couple of months has paid off and I believe they will continue to build on this momentum as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup,” Bholanath Singh added.

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News