WATCH: Lance Stroll survives horrific crash at Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying

Image Source : GETTY Lance Stroll of Aston Martin at Marina Bay circuit, Singapore on Sep 16, 2023

Formula 1 team Aston Martin's driver Lance Stroll survived a horrifying crash at the Singapore Grand Prix 2023 Qualifying round on Saturday, September 16. The Canadian racer lost control of his car after the 8th lap in the Q1 session at the Marina Bay circuit and slammed AMR23 into the barriers. His car bounced back with the rear wing damaged but Lance safely climbed out to avoid any injuries.

Lance, 24, talked with reporters after the incident and revealed that he is all set to race tomorrow. “I’m okay, everything’s okay,” Lance said. “It was really bad. We just had a very bad out-lap with traffic, no temperature in the tyres, I had just no grip out there the whole session. In the end, I saw we were going out, so I just pushed in the last corner and tried to make up some time but it didn’t work."

After failing to finish the qualifying round, the Canadian star will start in the 20th grid in the main race tomorrow. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz takes the pole for the second consecutive race while his teammate Charles Leclerc starts from the no.3 position. Mercedes' star George Russell continues his good form as he takes the second place on the grid while his teammate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton takes the fifth place, behind McClaren's Lando Norris.

