Qatar GP: Max Verstappen joins RARE list of F1 greats as Dutch sensation completes hat trick of World titles

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Max Verstappen

Qatar GP: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is now a three-time world champion. The Dutch sensation completed a rare hat trick of World titles when he finished second in the Qatar GP sprint race to bag the 2023 World Championship title. He outclassed the entire field and went mathematically clear of his title rival and teammate Sergio Perez in Qatar.

Verstappen needed just three points from six races to confirm his third title and the Dutch star did it even before the main race will be loaded. Verstappen scored 7 points in the Sprint and finished behind Oscar Piastri. His championship was confirmed when Perez crashed out in lap 11. The 26-year-old Verstappen joins a rare list of F1 champions who have completed the hattrick of world titles.

F1 drivers with a hat trick of world titles

Only four drivers before Verstappen completed the hattrick of world titles in the sport's history. Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton were the only drivers with a hattrick and the Dutch now join them to become the fifth in the tally.

Latest Sports News