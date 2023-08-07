Women's FIFA World Cup: England survive Nigeria scare, win in penalties to book quarterfinal berth

Follow us on Image Source : AP England Women football players

FIFA World Cup: England's Women's team survived a major scare from Nigeria in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to cruise through the next stage. England achieved a narrow escape in their round of 16 clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Monday, August 7. The game went right down to the wire, where the English team won in penalties 4-2.

England became the favourites to win the competition after the USA was knocked out by Sweden on penalties. On the other hand, Nigeria were looking for their first win in FIFA Women's Cup history knockouts. The Lionesses (England) were made to work hard. It became more tense for them when Lauren James was sent off following a red card. She was shown a yellow card initially three minutes before the end of 90 minutes but it was converted into a red card after a delay.

England could not break the deadlock even though they enjoyed 57% of possession. But they had only four shots on target out of 12 attempts to score a goal. On the other hand, Nigeria had 2 attempts at goal out of the total 20 shots.

A look at the penalties

England gave five attempts to the goal in penalties and were first to go. Nigeria were second. However, both teams missed their opening opportunities. Bethany England converted for her team, while Michelle Alozie missed her second chance. This put Nigeria under pressure. England then scored the third, fourth and fifth as well to deny Nigeria a dream win.

Latest Sports News