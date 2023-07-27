Which teams will India face in Asian Games and FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers? Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IFTWC - INDIAN FOOTBALL India Men's Football team

Asian Games is set to commence in China's Hangzhou in September-October this year. Team India made a last minute entry in football event with the country's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur confirming the relaxation of rules from the government to facilitate participation of Men's and Women's football teams. Within 24 hours of the move, India's opponents in the Asian Games have been confirmed.

India's Men's football team has been grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A. A total of 23 teams are set to participate in the Football event of the 2023 Asian Games with all of them divided in six groups of four each barring one. Only Group D has three teams - Japan, Palestine and Qatar. Asian Games are set to start from September 23 but the football event will be commencing on September 19. Below are the groupings of all teams:

Group A: China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, India

Group B: Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Mongolia

Group C: Uzbekistan, Syria, Hong Kong, Afghanistan

Group D: Japan, Palestine, Qatar

Group E: South Korea, Kuwait, Thailand, Kuwait

Group F: North Korea, Indonesia, Kyrgyz Republic, Chinese Taipei

As far as the Indian Women's team is concerned, they have been grouped with Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B. The detailed schedule of the entire Football event is expected to be released soon.

What about FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

Meanwhile, Indian Men's Football team's draws for the Round 2 of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers are also confirmed. The team that has the likes of veteran Sunil Chhetri have been grouped with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan/Mongolia. Afghanistan and Mongolia will face each other in two legs and the matches will take place in October. The team that wins the encounter will make it to the group comprising as mentioned.

Interestingly, India's recent records with all their opponents, bar Qatar, has been brilliant. The team defeated Kuwait in the SAFF Championship Final in penalty shootout (5-4) after both teams were locked at 1-1 in full time. The two teams had played out a draw in the league stage of the tournament as well.

Team India defeated Mongolia 2-0 in Intercontinental Cup Group Stage earlier this year while they went past Afghanistan by 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualification Third round in June 2022. The only team they lost to was Qatar in June 2021 in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round in June 2021.

