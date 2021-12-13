UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid to face Messi's PSG after re-draw

Following a re-draw of UEFA Champions League in Nyon on Monday, Real Madrid were drawn against Lionel Messi's PSG. UEFA earlier decided to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United's name into the wrong pot. UEFA voided the initial results of Monday's draw, which had created another matchup between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after Manchester United was paired with Paris Saint-Germain.
Have a look at the complete list of redrawn fixtures
UEFA Champions League re-draw
Salzburg vs Bayern Munich
Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City
Benfica vrs Ajax
Chelsea vs Lille
PSG vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Villarreal vs Juventus
Inter Milan vs Liverpool
More to follow...