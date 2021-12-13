UEFA Champions League draw: Real Madrid to face Messi's PSG after re-draw

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of UEFA Champions League trophy.

Following a re-draw of UEFA Champions League in Nyon on Monday, Real Madrid were drawn against Lionel Messi's PSG. UEFA earlier decided to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United's name into the wrong pot. UEFA voided the initial results of Monday's draw, which had created another matchup between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after Manchester United was paired with Paris Saint-Germain.

Have a look at the complete list of redrawn fixtures

UEFA Champions League re-draw

Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vrs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

