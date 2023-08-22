Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21 coach for two years

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
     
Thierry Henry has been appointed as the head coach of the Under-21 France team and he will take up his responsibility with a friendly against Denmark.

Published on: August 22, 2023 14:48 IST
Thierry Henry
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Thierry Henry

France's legendary footballer Thierry Henry has been asked to coach the Under-21 team of the country - an announcement that marks his return to the management.

Henry will return to the coaching management having already served as the number two to Belgium's Roberto Martinez during the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar. The former Arsenal striker refuted claims of taking over Martinez's role and has been involved in presenting the technical aspect of the game on TV shows.

"I would like to make it abundantly clear that contrary to written reports, I have never contacted the Belgian FA offering my services as the new first-team coach.

 "I think it's vital that the truthful version of facts is always presented,"  Henry told Sky Sports in January.

Apart from coaching France, Henry has also coached club sides like Monaco in Ligue 1 and Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer. 

Henry's latest contract will continue to run till the summer of 2025 and former Angers in-charge Gerard Baticle will be his number two. Henry will take charge of the proceedings with a friendly game scheduled to be played against Denmark before the team chances its luck in the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

As per several reports, Henry has accepted a pay cut for his new role as compared to his previous roles in the management. He will take up charge of the senior men's French team ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. The French team will automatically qualify for the marquee event as hosts.

