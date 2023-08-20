Spain vs England FIFA Women's WC final Live streaming and Preview: When and where to watch ESP v ENG in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP England women players

Spain vs England FIFA Women's WC final Live streaming and Preview: The stage is set, Sydney is eager and the fans can't wait for a new Women's World Champion in football. Spain and England are set to lock horns for the coveted women's title as the tournament moves to the match, which matters the most. After a month of intense competition, filled with some surprises, the tournament is set to get a new champion.

England and Spain have been dominant in their campaign and edged past their opponents. England have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all the group-stage matches and the knockouts until now, while the Spanish have been broken once in the group stage. In their semifinals, England edged past Australia by a margin of 3-1, while Spain edged past Sweden 2-1 in the other last-four clash. Both the teams have confirmed their places in the finals for the first time and this will be the first time a new champion will be crowned since Japan won the title in 2011.

Before all the action unfolds, here are the live-streaming details of the match

When is Spain vs England final?

Spain vs England final match will be played on Sunday, August 20

At what time does Spain vs England final begin?

The Spain vs England final match will begin at 3:30 PM IST

Where is Spain vs England final being played?

Spain vs England final match will be played at Stadium Australia, Sydney

Where can you watch Spain vs England final on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Spain vs England final match live broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and DD Sports TV channels

Where can you watch Spain vs England final online in India?

One can watch Spain vs England final online on the FanCode and JioTV

