SL vs BAN Today Match Prediction - Who will win Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan and Dasun Shanaka during the Asia Cup match on August 31, 2023

Sri Lanka (SL) will clash against Bangladesh (BAN) in their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September. Sri Lanka were the only team to win both group-stage games in the tournament and are tipped favourites to win the upcoming game at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Bangladesh qualified for the Super 4 round after an 89-run win over Afghanistan in their second match while defending 334 runs. But they were bowled out on just 165 runs against Sri Lanka in the first match and also failed to score a 200-plus total against Pakistan in the opening Super 4 clash. Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the final will take a big hit if they lose against Sri Lanka so fans will be expecting an improved performance from the Shakib Al Hasan-led team on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 2

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: September 9, 3:00 PM Local (Colombo), 03:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 HD and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

SL vs BAN Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Kusal Mendia

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper batter scored 92 runs off 84 balls against Afghanistan in the last game to clinch the Player of the Match award. He scored just five runs against Bangladesh in the group-stage game but has been in good form lately with 149 runs in the last five overall innings.

Best Bowler of the Match: Matheesha Pathirana

The young Sri Lankan pacer bowled a match-winning spell against Bangladesh in the group-stage fixture. He took four wickets while conceding just 38 runs to claim the Player of the Match award and will be looking to repeat that performance in the upcoming game. Pathirana has taken five wickets in two games in this tournament and can emerge as the best bowler of the match on Saturday.

Who will win the Match: Sri Lanka (SL)

