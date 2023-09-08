SL vs BAN Today Match Prediction - Who will win Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Sri Lanka (SL) will clash against Bangladesh (BAN) in their first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September. Sri Lanka were the only team to win both group-stage games in the tournament and are tipped favourites to win the upcoming game at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.
Bangladesh qualified for the Super 4 round after an 89-run win over Afghanistan in their second match while defending 334 runs. But they were bowled out on just 165 runs against Sri Lanka in the first match and also failed to score a 200-plus total against Pakistan in the opening Super 4 clash. Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the final will take a big hit if they lose against Sri Lanka so fans will be expecting an improved performance from the Shakib Al Hasan-led team on Saturday.
Match Details
Match: Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match 2
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date & Time: September 9, 3:00 PM Local (Colombo), 03:00 PM IST
Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 HD and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
SL vs BAN Predictions
Best Batter of the Match: Kusal Mendia
Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper batter scored 92 runs off 84 balls against Afghanistan in the last game to clinch the Player of the Match award. He scored just five runs against Bangladesh in the group-stage game but has been in good form lately with 149 runs in the last five overall innings.
Best Bowler of the Match: Matheesha Pathirana
The young Sri Lankan pacer bowled a match-winning spell against Bangladesh in the group-stage fixture. He took four wickets while conceding just 38 runs to claim the Player of the Match award and will be looking to repeat that performance in the upcoming game. Pathirana has taken five wickets in two games in this tournament and can emerge as the best bowler of the match on Saturday.
Who will win the Match: Sri Lanka (SL)