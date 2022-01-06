Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fiie photo of AC Milan's Theo Hernandez (in white) and AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo.

Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs AS Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

What time will AC Milan vs AS Roma match kick-off?

Seeking to keep pace with the league leaders in Serie A, second-placed AC Milan resume their campaign after the halfway break with a challenging clash against Roma. Though inconsistency crept into a creaking squad just before the interval, the Rossoneri are still within four points of city rivals Inter, while their capital counterparts won two of their last three games in 2021 to hang onto sixth in the standings.

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be played on Thursday, January 6, at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show AC Milan vs AS Roma match?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be televised on MTV.

How can I Live stream AC Milan vs AS Roma?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be Live Streaming on Voot and Jio.