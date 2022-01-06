Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs AS Roma Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
AC Milan vs AS Roma Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Streaming football Online.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2022 19:30 IST
Theo Hernandez, Nicolo Zaniolo,
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Fiie photo of AC Milan's Theo Hernandez (in white) and AS Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo.

AC Milan vs AS Roma Live Seeking to keep pace with the league leaders in Serie A, second-placed AC Milan resume their campaign after the halfway break with a challenging clash against Roma. Though inconsistency crept into a creaking squad just before the interval, the Rossoneri are still within four points of city rivals Inter, while their capital counterparts won two of their last three games in 2021 to hang onto sixth in the standings.

What time will AC Milan vs AS Roma match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be played on Thursday, January 6, at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show AC Milan vs AS Roma match?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be televised on MTV.

How can I Live stream AC Milan vs AS Roma?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs AS Roma will be Live Streaming on Voot and Jio.

