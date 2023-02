Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Legendary Spanish defender and World Cup winner Sergio Ramos calls time on international career

Legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has called time on his illustrious international career after he decided to hang his boots for Spain. The 2010 World Cup winner is considered by many as one of the greatest players of all time which saw him win multiple international and club accolades. In 2010, Ramos was part of the Spanish team that beat the Netherlands in the final of the FIFA World Cup while he also won the Euro 2008 and Eur0 2012 with the Spanish side.

More to Follow…

