India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND v LBN semifinal, Preview, Venue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sunil Chhetri and the Indian football team

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship Live Streaming: The Indian football team will be taking on Lebanon in the semifinal of the SAFF Championship 2023. After winning two out of their three games in Group B, Sunil Chhetri's men face Group B toppers Lebanon and the Blue Tigers are jolted as they will miss their key stars.

India to miss Jhingan, Ali and Stimac

India will be without their coach Igor Stimac, who has been hit with a two-game penalty following a red card offence in India's last Group game. The Blue Tigers will also be without star defender Sandesh Jhingan and striker Rahim Ali, both received cards in the game against Kuwait.

India won two and played a 1-1 stalemate against Kuwait after a late own-goal broke India's eight-game clean sheet streak in the sport. Chhetri's men earlier defeated Pakistan and Nepal by 4-0 and 2-0, respectively. On the other hand, Lebanon have won all three games including a 4-1 win over Bhutan.

Before the action unfolds, here are all the Live streaming details of the match.

When is India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal match?

India vs Lebanon semifinal, SAFF Championship 2023​ will be played on Saturday, July 1.

At what time does India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023​ begin?

India vs Lebanon semifinal, SAFF Championship 2023​ will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Lebanon semifinal​ being played?

India vs Lebanon semifinal​ will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Where can you watch India vs Lebanon semifinal match on TV in India?

India vs Lebanon semifinal​ can be watched on DD Bharati.

Where can you watch India vs Lebanon semifinal​ match online in India?

One can watch India vs Lebanon semifinal online on the FanCode website and app.

Latest Sports News