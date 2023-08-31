Mumbai City FC sign Indian wonderkid Sielenthang Lotjem on three-year contract

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MCFC Mumbai City announce the signing of Seilenthang Lotjem

Indian football giants Mumbai City FC announced the signing of a highly-rated youngster Seilanthang Lotjem on Thursday, August 31. The 19-year-old forward arrives in Mumbai after a sensational I-League 2022-23 season with Sudeva Delhi.

Manipur-born versatile forward displayed his skills with the Delhi-based side for the last two years to emerge as one of the hot future prospects in Indian football. Lotjem attracted big clubs' attention after scoring six goals in the I-League last season. He was the joint-highest Indian goalscorer in the tournament but was not able to help Sudeva Delhi survive the relegation battle.

Mumbai City topped the Indian Super League (ISL) group stages last season to earn the ISL Premiers title. They also reached the quarter-final stages in the ongoing Durand Cup 2023 tournament where they suffered a 1-3 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Lotjem will be the eighth signing for Des Buckingham's side in this transfer window. Buckingham praised Lotjem's signing and stated that the youngster will play a crucial role in the upcoming season.

“Lotjem is an impressive young talent as shown in his performances in the I-League over the past two seasons. His abilities and versatility make him an exciting prospect and I am certain he can fit into our club and the young group that we have. Lotjem is a confident young player who will help us achieve our goals this season while continuing to develop and build our squad over the long term,” Buckingham said in an official statement.

Seilanthang Lotjem also revealed his excitement to play under Buckingham at Mumbai City and said he is looking forward to contributing to the team's vision.

“It’s a proud moment for me to sign for Mumbai City," Lotjem said. "My focus is entirely on working hard and growing as a player every single day and to play at a club like Mumbai City and under a coach like Des Buckingham, it’s an opportunity I want to make the most of. I am ready to get started with my new teammates, learn from them and hopefully, I can help contribute to the club’s ambitions.”

