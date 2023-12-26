Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live: When and where to watch EPL clash live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Captain Bruno Fernandes during Manchester United's last encounter against Aston Villa in April 2023

Manchester United will lock horns against high-flying Aston Villa in the English Premier League gameweek 19 clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. The hosts suffered their eighth defeat of the season when they lost against West Ham in their last match and are placed in eighth position in the points table.

Red Devils' inconsistent form continues this season with just nine wins before Boxing Day fixtures and trail 12 points to leaders Arsenal. Diogo Dalot will make his return from the suspension while the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial remain doubtful due to the virus.

On the other hand, Aston Villa rescued a late draw against Sheffield United in their last league game to remain in the third position in the points table. Villa have recorded 12 wins in 18 games and are just a point behind leaders Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Manchester United vs Aston Villa in India:

When is the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be played on Tuesday

At what time does the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match begin?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will begin at 8:00 PM Local Time (Manchester, UK) and 1:30 PM IST (Wednesday)

Where is the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match being played?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Manchester United vs Aston Villa match live broadcast on Star Sports Select HD 1, Star Sports 2

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match online in India?

One can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app for free

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League Possible Playing XIs

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon; Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa XI (4-4-1-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet, Moreno; Nicolo Zaniolo, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins

