Manchester City vs Sevilla Live Streaming Details: UEFA Super Cup Where to Watch on TV and Online in India

Manchester City and Sevilla will target their first trophy of the 2023-24 season when they clash in the UEFA Super Cup final at Piraeus' Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis on Wednesday, August. English champions failed to get their hands on the Community Shield title last week after a shock defeat against Arsenal on penalties but started their English Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Brentford.

The Citizens pulled off a famous treble by claiming their first UEFA Champions League trophy and now Pep Guardiola's men will focus their attention on another European success. However, they suffer a big blow against Brentford by losing star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne but remain favourites against the Spanish side.

Sevilla endured a poor outcome in La Liga last season but continued their dominance in Europe by winning the record seventh Europa League title. They have failed to win in five of six UEFA Super Cup finals, all coming in the last five years, and started this season with a 1-2 defeat to Valencia at home.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Manchester City vs Sevilla in India:

When is Manchester City vs Sevilla match?

Manchester City vs Sevilla match will be played on Wednesday, August 16

At what time does Manchester City vs Sevilla match begin?

Manchester City vs Sevilla match will begin at 10:00 PM Local Time (Greece) and 12:30 AM IST (Thursday)

Where is the Manchester City vs Sevilla match being played?

Manchester City vs Sevilla match will be played at Piraeus' Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis

Where can you watch Manchester City vs Sevilla match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Manchester City vs Sevilla match live broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and Sony Sports HD

Where can you watch Manchester City vs Sevilla match online in India?

One can watch Manchester City vs Sevilla match online on the SonyLiv website and app

UEFA Super Cup Possible Playing XIs

Manchester City XI: Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Sevilla XI: Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Nemanja Gudelj, Loic Bade, Marcos Acuna; Joan mJordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ocampos

