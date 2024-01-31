Liverpool vs Chelsea Live: When and where to watch EPL rivalry clash free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield on January 28, 2024

Liverpool are set to host their rivals Chelsea in the mega English Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday. The league leaders are enjoying a great form across competitions lately having thrashed Norwich City 5-2 in their latest FA Cup clash.

West London giants are placed in the tenth place in the EPL points table with just 10 wins in 21 games this season. Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Aston Villa in their latest FA Cup clash and have registered only two wins in their last five overall games.

Notably, both teams have witnessed no winner in their last five encounters against each other, including in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League match earlier this year. Both teams have won their last three EPL games with Liverpool's only loss of the season coming in September 2023.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea in India:

When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be played on Wednesday, January 31

At what time does the Liverpool vs Chelsea match begin?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will begin at 8:15 PM Local Time (Liverpool, UK) and 1:45 AM IST (On February 1)

Where is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match being played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be played at Liverpool's Anfield

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy the Liverpool vs Chelsea match live broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match online in India?

One can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app for free

English Premier League Possible Playing XIs

Liverpool XI (4-1-2-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Dorde Petrovic; Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Connor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Armando Broja