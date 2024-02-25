Liverpool vs Chelsea Live: When and where to watch EFL Cup final free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Conor Bradley and Raheem Sterling during EPL clash in January 2024

Liverpool and Chelsea will clash in the mouth-watering final of the EFL Cup 2024 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25. Chelsea will be seeking swift revenge for the 2022 EFL Cup final loss against Liverpool on penalties but face an uphill battle against high-flying Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men are leading the English Premier League table having lost only two matches this season while Mauricio Pochettino's Blues are struggling in the tenth position. Liverpool enjoyed a sensational run in the league this month by adding three or more goals in their last three games.

Chelsea suffered a 4-1 away defeat against Liverpool when both teams last faced each other in the Premier League earlier this month. The Blues have won just one league game this month but will be hopeful for a fighting game against injury-ridden Liverpool who miss the majority of their key players for the London trip on Sunday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Liverpool vs Chelsea in India:

When is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be played on Sunday, February 25

At what time does the Liverpool vs Chelsea match begin?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will begin at 3:00 PM Local Time (London, UK) and 8:30 PM IST

Where is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match being played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be played at London's Wembley Stadium.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there is no TV broadcast available for the Liverpool vs Chelsea final in India.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match online in India?

One can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea match online on the FanCode website and app.

EFL 2024 final Possible Playing XIs

Liverpool XI (4-1-2-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Connor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo; Harvey Elliot, Luiz Diaz, Coady Gapko

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Dorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Connor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson