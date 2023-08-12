Lionel Messi scores his eighth goal of season to boost Inter Miami to Leagues Cup semi-final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium on August 11, 2023

Lionel Messi continues his dream start for Inter Miami with another goal in the quarter-final of the League Cup 2023 against Charlotte FC on Friday, August 11. The legendary forward scored his eighth goal in five appearances for Inter Miami to help them reach the semi-final round.

The 36-year-old Argentine star has been in sensational form in USA and is playing a crucial role in Inter Miami's run in the cup games. Striker Joseph Martinez scored an early goal from a penalty to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. The Sergio Busquets and full-back DeAndre Yedlin provided a brilliant assist for Robert Taylor to score an easy tap-in goal in the 32nd minute.

Charlotte kept the game alive without conceding any goals in the next 45 minutes but were not able to break Miami's in-form defence. They fired nine shots but only two of them were on targets. Miami also dominated the game with 62% possession and 90% of pass accuracy.

Inter Miami's third goal came from Charlotte's centre-back Adilson Malanda who was unfortunate to send Messi's through pass in his own net. Charlotte almost stopped Messi from scoring in his fifth consecutive game but the former Barcelona skipper scored an easy goal past Kahlina to keep his dream run on.

Messi has now scored in every game he has played for Inter Miami. They are now favourites to lift the maiden Leagues Cup where 47 clubs from USA and Mexico participate. They will be facing Philadelphia Union in the semi-final clash at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on August 16.

Inter Miami have won just five of 22 games in Major League Soccer (MLS) this season but all fixtures were played before Messi, Busquets and Jordi Alba's arrival. David Beckham-owned side has won all of their five Leagues Cup game so far and are only two wins away from the silverware.

