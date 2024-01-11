Jadon Sancho returns to Borussia Dortmund on loan after disastrous stint with Manchester United

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jadon Sancho against Arsenal during the EPL game in 2023

Manchester United confirmed a loan move for star forward Jadon Sancho on Thursday, January 11. German giants Borussia Dortmund re-signed the English footballer on a six-month loan deal.

The 23-year-old London-born forward arrived at Old Trafford in July 2021 for a transfer fee of £73 million. Sancho struggled to make any impact despite big expectations from the fans and media and will go down as one of the high-profile flop signings in English Premier League history.

Sancho's recent rift with club manager Erik ten Hag saw him being frozen out of the first team. Sancho's 'answer to performance in training' was well documented by English media which led to the player's exclusion from the training with the first-team players at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag dropped Sancho from the team during the Premier League game against Arsenal in September 2023. The Dutch coach said that Sancho's 'below expectations in training' was the reason for the player's exclusion. Sancho hit back with 'unfair and scapegoat' comments and reportedly refused to apologise for his remarks as well.

Sancho's name was on top of the selling list of some top European clubs, including Barcelona, showing interest once the winter transfer window opened on January 1. However, the Bundesliga heavyweights finally won the signature of their former star with no obligation to buy at the end of the season.

"The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Bundesliga team from 2017, registering 50 goals and 64 assists, before completing a transfer to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021," Manchester United said in a statement. "Sancho has made 82 Reds appearances so far, scoring 12 goals across all competitions and winning the Carabao Cup in 2023. Sancho will now return to Germany on a temporary basis as Borussia Dortmund prepare to resume their Bundesliga campaign after a winter break. The England international of 23 caps leaves with our best wishes for the remainder of this season."