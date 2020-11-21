ISL | Our style of play is non-negotiable: Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera after 1-0 loss to NorthEast United

Image Source : MUMBAI CITY/TWITTER Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera

After Sergio Lobera's reign at Mumbai City got off on the wrong foot on Saturday with a 1-0 loss to NorthEast United, the Spaniard said that his attack oriented possession-based game was non-negotiable.

"Our style of play is non-negotiable. I used some players in different positions from what they are used, for example Adam in right wing but I believe he has the experience to adjust. We have to improve a lot of course," Lobera told media after the match.

Mumbai went in with two strikers up front with Adam Le Fondre playing as a makeshift right winger along with Bartholomew Ogbeche. The Englishman created some good chances in the first half but a red card to midfield mainstay Ahmed Jahouh and Rowllin Borges conceding a penalty in the second meant at Mumbai ended up losing the match 1-0.

It also means that Jahouh will now miss Mumbai's next match against the reigning ISL Shield winners FC Goa.

"Today (the red card) was a big problem for us. It changed the game, we were playing with 10 men and missing a very important player. But for the next game, I have 28 players, I am very happy with my squad. Just one player is not an excuse for losing the next game," said Lobera.

"We need to improve, we had a short pre-season and have a short time between games. But it is my job to improve the level of the team and I am very positive that it is possible for the next game."