Intercontinental Cup: India beat Mongolia 2-0 to start their campaign with a win

The Intercontinental Cup got underway today with two matches played on the opening day. While Lebanon faced Vanuatu in the opening game, hosts India locked horns against Mongolia in the second match of the day. Lebanon and India both ended up winning their respective games. Lebanon defeated Vanuatu by a margin of 3-1 while team India got the better of Mongolia by 2-0.

It as a comprehensive performance from the Men in Blue as they dominated the proceedings right from the word go. Perhaps they would be disappointed that they could only score two goals in the 95 minutes of play that took place. India scored two goals within first 14 minutes of play with Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring for the team. They were easily the best players for India on the night and as expected, Anirudh Thapa was tireless keeping his team ahead.

Mongolia didn't have much of a chance and they didn't have much to write home about. The only moment they would regret of was the wrongly dismissed penalty claim where they could've easily scored at least a goal.

Meanwhile, India will actually be disappointed having not scored many goals with 11 shots at the target. Moreover, they also had 65% possession throughout the game. Perhaps, it increased in the second half of the game as they had 57% possession in the first 45 minutes.

Coach Igor Stimac will be worried with the let down in intensity in the latter stages of the game but he will be happy that India have started their campaign on a high. They sit atop of the points table with Lebanon.

