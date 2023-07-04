India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs KUW Final, Preview, Venue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Kuwait Final in SAFF Cup 2023

IND vs KUW SAFF Championship Live Streaming: Eyeing their ninth title in the South Asian Football Federation Championship, India take on Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship. After edging past Lebanon in the semifinal, Sunil Chhetri's men would be eager to get their hands on the crown that has so often been the shine of their cabinet. On the contrary, Kuwait are looking for their lost glory and would want to redeem themselves in their maiden SAFF appearance.

Both India and Kuwait share an undefeated history in the recent year. While the Blue Tigers have not lost any match in 2023, their opponents - The Blue Wave are on a ten-match winning streak this year. The stakes are pretty much high. India come here after winning a humdinger against Lebanon on penalties 4-2, whereas Kuwait also edged past Bangladesh in extra time 1-0. It now comes down to the final 90 minutes and if needed the extensions. But before the action unfolds, here are all the live-streaming details of the finale.

India's road to the final:

IND vs PAK - India won 4-0

IND vs NEP - India won 2-0

IND vs KUW - Match tied 1-1

IND vs LBN (semifinal) - India won in penalties 4-2

Kuwait's road to the final:

KUW vs NEP: Kuwait won 3-1

KUW vs PAK - Kuwait won 4-0

KUW vs IND - Match tied 1-1

KUW vs BAN (semifinal) - Kuwait won 1-0

Live streaming details:

When is India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 final match?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023​ final will be played on Tuesday, July 4.

At what time doesIndia vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 begin?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 final will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Kuwait final being played?

India vs Kuwait final​ will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Where can you watch India vs Kuwait final match on TV in India?

India vs Kuwait final can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can you watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 final match online in India?

One can watch India vs Kuwait final online on the FanCode website and app.

