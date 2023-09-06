India vs Iraq live streaming details: When and where to watch King's Cup 2023 football match on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian football team in a training session at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata in June 2022

Indian men's football team will return to action in the King's Cup 2023 mega encounter against Iraq on Thursday, September 6. Igor Stimac's side will be without their skipper and star forward Sunil Chhetri who has taken a brief break from football due to personal reasons but the Blue Tigers pose quality options to put up a good fight against the Asian giant.

Thailand is hosting the 49th edition of the King's Cup, an invitational four-team tournament, with Iraq, India, Lebanon and Thailand playing in four matches. This will be India's only fourth appearance in this tournament having last played in 2019 where they finished third. Iraq are clear favourites to claim the gold medal as they rank 68th in the current FIFA rankings whereas Lebanon are placed 100th. India have never recorded a win against Iran and have managed to score just two goals in six encounters so far.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Iraq, King's Cup 2023:

When is India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023 match?

India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ will be played on Thursday, September 7.

At what time does India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ begin?

India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ will begin at 4:00 PM IST

Where is the India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ being played?

India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ will be played at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Where can you watch India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ match on TV in India?

India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ can be watched on Eurosport TV.

Where can you watch India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ match online in India?

One can watch India vs Iraq, King's​ Cup 2023​ match online on the FIFA+ TV website

India Squad for King's Cup 2023:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP

