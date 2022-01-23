Sunday, January 23, 2022
     
  5. India vs Chinese Taipei Women's Asian Cup 2022 match called off due to COVID outbreak

India vs Chinese Taipei Women's Asian Cup 2022 match called off due to COVID outbreak

As many as 12 Indian players tested positive for COVID-19 and two were laid low by injuries.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Navi Mumbai Updated on: January 23, 2022 19:52 IST
India were set to face Chinese Taipei in their second group match on Sunday.

India's AFC Women's Asian Cup group A match against Chinese Taipei was on Sunday called off minutes before kickoff after as many as 12 players from the home team tested positive for COVID-19 and two were laid low by injuries.

A top source of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the development to PTI following which the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also issued a statement.

"Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei," the AFC stated.

The Group A match not taking place means the hosts' chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 12-nation premier continental showpiece are bleak. The match was to take place at the DY Patil Stadium.

India were held to a goalless draw by Iran in their tournament-opener and there were a couple of COVID cases in the team even before that game.

(Reported by PTI)

