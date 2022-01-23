India vs Chinese Taipei Women's Asian Cup 2022 match called off due to COVID outbreak

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF India were set to face Chinese Taipei in their second group match on Sunday.

India's AFC Women's Asian Cup group A match against Chinese Taipei was on Sunday called off minutes before kickoff after as many as 12 players from the home team tested positive for COVID-19 and two were laid low by injuries.

A top source of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the development to PTI following which the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also issued a statement.

"Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei," the AFC stated.

The Group A match not taking place means the hosts' chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 12-nation premier continental showpiece are bleak. The match was to take place at the DY Patil Stadium.

India were held to a goalless draw by Iran in their tournament-opener and there were a couple of COVID cases in the team even before that game.

(Reported by PTI)